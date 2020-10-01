Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,546,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,550,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,519,084 shares of company stock worth $100,661,251.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 174.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

