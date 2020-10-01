Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

SGH opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.51 million, a PE ratio of -210.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smart Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Smart Global by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smart Global by 5,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

