SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as low as $5.96. SINO LD LTD/S shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from SINO LD LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings.

