Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Buys A$294,500.00 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper purchased 500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$294,500.00 ($210,357.14).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sigma Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mark Hooper 7,500 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.59.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.