Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.14

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.31. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 229,656 shares.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $750.84 million and a PE ratio of -162.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

