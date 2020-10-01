Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

