Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,169,743 shares of company stock worth $100,303,356 over the last 90 days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

