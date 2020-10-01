Short Interest in WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Increases By 53.9%

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WIMHY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $14.14 on Thursday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.