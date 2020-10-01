Short Interest in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Drops By 31.5%

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,272,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 415,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period.

HIO stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

