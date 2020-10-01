Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Grows By 72.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.