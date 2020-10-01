Short Interest in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Declines By 39.1%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 988,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UMRX. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
UMRX stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.
Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unum Therapeutics Company Profile
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
