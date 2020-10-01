Short Interest in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Declines By 39.1%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 988,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMRX. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMRX stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.