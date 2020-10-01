Short Interest in Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Declines By 28.6%

Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SRGZ opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Star Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Star Gold
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.