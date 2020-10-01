Short Interest in ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Decreases By 14.9%

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 9,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.84. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

ROYMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.