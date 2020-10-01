Short Interest in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Declines By 35.2%

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 815,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 865,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,041,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $11,365,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $11,265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

