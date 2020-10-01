Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Rises By 50.0%

Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Prism Technologies Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 22,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Prism Technologies Group Company Profile
