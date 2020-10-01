Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Rises By 50.0%

Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Prism Technologies Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 22,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Prism Technologies Group alerts:

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.