Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Increases By 31.6%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

