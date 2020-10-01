Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 33.0%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

