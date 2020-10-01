Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expands By 24.4%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,270.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 415,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $909,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 165,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

