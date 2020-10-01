Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Declines By 20.3%

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 627,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $177.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average of $158.18. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

