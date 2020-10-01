Short Interest in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Declines By 28.9%

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at $931,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

