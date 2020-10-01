Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Decreases By 17.3%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,049. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

