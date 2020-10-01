Short Interest in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rises By 34.5%

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BWAY stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

