Short Interest in Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 44.4%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Americann has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Americann
