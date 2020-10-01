Short Interest in Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 44.4%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Americann has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

