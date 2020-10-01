Short Interest in AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Drops By 37.0%

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASNB opened at $0.02 on Thursday. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $335,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration
