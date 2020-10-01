Short Interest in AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Drops By 37.0%

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASNB opened at $0.02 on Thursday. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $335,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

