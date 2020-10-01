Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rises By 50.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026 over the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.