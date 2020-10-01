Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.94 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Serum has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00017246 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $93.94 million and approximately $46.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00266187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.01622321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00183946 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

