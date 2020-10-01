Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 96.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.83 ($1.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Senior alerts:

LON SNR opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.57. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52).

Senior (LON:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Senior will post 1709.0000384 EPS for the current year.

In other Senior news, insider David Squires purchased 50,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,013.59).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.