Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

