Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.81. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,296,913 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.98.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

