Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.69 ($118.46).

EPA:SAN opened at €85.33 ($100.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.85. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

