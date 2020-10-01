Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €38.30 ($45.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.08. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

