Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €38.30 ($45.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.08. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

