SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $186.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,891.32 or 0.99970087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00649126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01261674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00111189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

