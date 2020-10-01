Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $992,045.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

