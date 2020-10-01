SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.13. SAExploration shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,484 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $581,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAExploration stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of SAExploration at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

