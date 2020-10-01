Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,214,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryanair by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

