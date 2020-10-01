Rubicon (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Rubicon Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Rubicon shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Rubicon (OTCMKTS:RUBNF)

Rubicon Limited invests in forestry related industries. The company engages in the forestry genetics business. It produces and sells tree seedlings with a focus on pine and eucalyptus species. The company provides its tree seedlings under the ArborGen brand name to forest land owners and managers primarily in the United States, Brazil, and Australasia.

