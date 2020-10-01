Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “SEK 155” Price Target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 138 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 150.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

