Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $30.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 782,345 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $18,541,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 55,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

