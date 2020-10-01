Roth Capital Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $230.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.85.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $193.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $69,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after buying an additional 574,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the period.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

