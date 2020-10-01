Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.26.

Shares of MU opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

