RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,778,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 16,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

