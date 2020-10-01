Rick D. Day Acquires 1,571 Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,571 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $23,737.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,643.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BFST stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

