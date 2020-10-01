Richard King Purchases 3,315 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King acquired 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £3,348.15 ($4,374.95).

LON:OIT opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.35. The company has a market cap of $87.54 million and a P/E ratio of -63.16.

