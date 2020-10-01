Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

RYTM opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $956.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.