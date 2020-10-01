Reviewing Brickell Biotech (BBI) and Its Rivals

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brickell Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brickell Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1515 4554 9063 409 2.54

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 523.94%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.17 Brickell Biotech Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.15

Brickell Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brickell Biotech peers beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

