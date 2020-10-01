Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,437,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 80.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

