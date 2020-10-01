ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

