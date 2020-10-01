Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ABN Amro cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Relx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Relx by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX opened at $22.37 on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

