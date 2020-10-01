Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.04

Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and traded as low as $53.35. Redx Pharma shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 22,520 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $110.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.92.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

