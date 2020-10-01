RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RDEIY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 24,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,868. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

RDEIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

